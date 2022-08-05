Klose to start? Vyner left out? Bristol City’s predicted XI to face Sunderland

Bristol City host newly-promoted Sunderland in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The Robins will surely be looking to improve upon last week’s result, losing 2-1 against a Hull City side that have been rejuvenated since the appointment of Shota Arveladze.

Nigel Pearson has brought in a number of young attacking talent such as Mark Sykes and Kane Wilson to aid Andreas Weimann who found the net 22 times for Bristol City last season.

The Robins’ first home game of the campaign could be a tricky one against a Sunderland side who have a plethora of talent at their disposal.

Bristol City have kept the bulk of their squad from last season, their Championship experience possibly giving them the cutting edge.

How will Bristol City line up?

On the opening day of the season, Pearson opted for a 3-4-1-2 formation but could change this to 3-5-2 if Han-Noah Massengo was to start.

Bristol City now have plenty of depth available to them in midfield with the experienced Matt James potentially playing alongside Massengo and Joe Williams in the centre of the park. Former Leicester City star Andy King and youngster Alex Scott are also useful assets to have on the bench.

New signing Mark Sykes also adds width on the right-hand side with Kane Wilson possibly becoming a regular starter as the season progresses. Wilson’s eye for assists during Forest Green Rovers’ previous campaign could bode well for striker Weimann who is one of the most clinical finishers in the Championship.

Timm Klose may also start at centre-back due to Zak Vyner being absent from training on Tuesday. the Swiss defender is surely seen as a short-term option whilst Tomas Kalas returns to full fitness.

Here’s our predicted Bristol City XI for tomorrow afternoon’s clash against Sunderland: