‘I’m going for…’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts West Brom v Watford

West Brom welcome Watford to The Hawthorns on Monday, and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton is predicting an exciting game between the two Championship sides.

West Brom drew 1-1 against a good Middlesbrough side in their last outing, having to come from behind to grab a share of the points.

Meanwhile, newly-relegated Watford turned on the style to brush aside Sheffield United 1-0 in the Monday night game.

Ahead of the meeting between the two sides, Sky Sports’ David Prutton has given his prediction of how he sees events panning out in the Black Country on Monday evening.

In what he sees as an open game between the two, Prutton is predicting a goal-laden 2-2 draw. Here’s what he had to say:

“West Brom have got a point to prove this season and they put in an encouraging performance against Middlesbrough. New signings Jed Wallace and John Swift combined for the equaliser and look as though they will be key performers for Steve Bruce already.

“Rob Edwards was another manager that got off to a perfect start last Monday night. That Watford frontline of Emmanuel Dennis, Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr looked frightening at times against Sheffield United and will, without doubt, fare better against other teams in this division. I’m going for another engaging score draw at The Hawthorns.”

Thoughts?

West Brom will want to get back to winning ways after battling to a draw last time out. Even though it is early doors in the season, they will want to kick on.

Watford will also want to kick on after opening their campaign with a very solid 1-0 victory over Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United side.

With both sides laden with attacking firepower, pundit Prutton is going for an exciting draw that will see honours even and the points shared.

West Brom vs Watford kicks off at 8 pm on Monday evening and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football.