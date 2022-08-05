‘I am not expecting him to leave’ – Arveladze speaks out on in-demand Hull City duo

Hull City manager Shota Arveladze has spoken on the future of both Jacob Greaves and Mallik Wilks who have been linked with moves away this summer.
Greaves, 21, has been the subject of interest from Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough this summer. The Tigers have rejected a bid in the region of £5million and HullLive reported earlier this week the defender wasn’t for sale.
Wilks, 23, has had Sheffield Wednesday chasing him this summer and Darren Moore’s side have had a bid of around £200,000 rejected. It was then reported the two clubs’ valuations were way wide of each other and therefore it seemed unlikely Wilks would join the Owls this summer.
The Tigers have enjoyed a pretty strong transfer window so far and as much as they are bringing in a promising set of players, they are also refusing to sell players for under their valuations, which is a sign of an owner who wants to succeed.
Speaking to Yorkshire Post, Arveladze has assured fans that both Wilks and Greaves have a role to play this season and the recent speculation hasn’t turned their heads, he said:
“I am not expecting him (Wilks) to leave, I am expecting him to use all his energy to play with us.
“He had a good pre-season. Unfortunately, he missed eight days because of a small pain. Now he is back again and I hope he gets his chance, whether that is 10, 25 or 45 minutes.
“I never wanted him to leave. It is his turn to show he wants to stay and play. It’s always positive that if people want to buy our players.
“He (Greaves) does well in the training sessions and I think he had a good game on Saturday. If I saw him slipping I would talk to him but he is fully concentrated.”
A big role to play…
Greaves looks like an incredible young talent and the bid of £5million at 21-year-old shows his ability isn’t going unnoticed. Greaves could be at the heart of something special at Hull City and that will all start with the club solidifying their Championship status this season.
Wilks is a promising goal-scorer. The former Barnsley man only managed three last season, but the year before in League One he scored 19. With a bit of coaching there’s no doubt he can transfer this form to the second-tier, but with the addition of Allahyar Sayyadmanesh he will need to work even harder to get his chance this year.
Things are certainly looking up for Hull City and they’ll want to make it back-to-back wins tomorrow afternoon against Preston North End.