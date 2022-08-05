‘I am not expecting him to leave’ – Arveladze speaks out on in-demand Hull City duo

Hull City manager Shota Arveladze has spoken on the future of both Jacob Greaves and Mallik Wilks who have been linked with moves away this summer.

Greaves, 21, has been the subject of interest from Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough this summer. The Tigers have rejected a bid in the region of £5million and HullLive reported earlier this week the defender wasn’t for sale.

Wilks, 23, has had Sheffield Wednesday chasing him this summer and Darren Moore’s side have had a bid of around £200,000 rejected. It was then reported the two clubs’ valuations were way wide of each other and therefore it seemed unlikely Wilks would join the Owls this summer.

The Tigers have enjoyed a pretty strong transfer window so far and as much as they are bringing in a promising set of players, they are also refusing to sell players for under their valuations, which is a sign of an owner who wants to succeed.

Speaking to Yorkshire Post, Arveladze has assured fans that both Wilks and Greaves have a role to play this season and the recent speculation hasn’t turned their heads, he said:

“I am not expecting him (Wilks) to leave, I am expecting him to use all his energy to play with us.