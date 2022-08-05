Hull City expected to fend off Premier League interest to secure eye-catching swoop

Hull City remain on course to sign free agent ‘keeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala despite late interest from Wolves, a report from Hull Live has clarified.

Hull City have enjoyed a fruitful summer transfer window to date. Shota Arveladze has built a squad capable of making inroads on the Championship table with the help of owner Acun Ilicali, but it seems the Tigers aren’t done yet.

Reports claimed earlier this week that the club were poised to clinch the signing of young ‘keeper Lo-Tutala.

The 19-year-old is a free agent after being let go by Tottenham Hotspur this summer. However, French outlet L’Equipe (via Hull Live) said that Premier League side Wolves had entered talks in a move to snatch Lo-Tutala away from the reaches of Hull City.

Now though, a new report from Hull Live has added clarity to the situation.

It is said that Arveladze’s side are still expected to seal a deal for Lo-Tutala this summer, despite Wolves’ late efforts.

The deal for Lo-Tutala will see Spurs receive a compensation fee.

An impressive addition…

It is said that many were surprised to see the French starlet leave Spurs earlier this summer. Those views suggest that Hull City are pulling off a decent coup in adding Lo-Tutala to their ranks, especially if it’s ahead of Wolves.

He may not necessarily be an instant first-team player, but he could be worthwhile addition to the youth ranks while continuing his development and pushing for a senior breakthrough.

Lo-Tutala has enjoyed a strong football education in Spurs’ youth academy and in the France set-up, so it will be hoped he can push for a Hull City breakthrough in the years to come should a deal go through.