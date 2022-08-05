‘For that reason I’m backing…’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Burnley v Luton Town

Burnley are set to welcome Luton Town to Turf Moor in their first home game since relegation, and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted a 2-1 home.

The Clarets will look to make it back-to-back wins at the start of the 2022/23 season following their comfortable win over Huddersfield Town last week. The Hatters struggled to break Birmingham City down and Nathan Jones’ side were held to a 0-0 draw in their opening fixture.

Luton Town had an impressive campaign last season when they surprised everyone by making it to the play-offs, whilst Burnley suffered a shaky season in the top flight.

Now under the management of Vincent Kompany, Burnley look revamped and the early signs are all pointing in a positive direction for Burnley.

Ahead of the meeting between the two promotion-hopeful sides, Sky Sports’ Prutton has given his prediction on the game.

He can only see one goal separating the two sides come the full-time whistle and he believes this one will swing in favour of the hosts in a narrow 2-1 victory. Here’s what he had to say:

“We knew Burnley were going to have a different approach under Vincent Kompany, but they certainly surprised a few with their quick, crisp passing, movement and pressure that earned them victory in the division’s curtain-raiser. Man City legend Kompany said it was ‘a step in the right direction’ and he will be determined to press on and build momentum.

“Luton have got a few new faces in the squad this term and Nathan Jones has got some more really good attacking options at his disposal. The Hatters picked up a good point in that aforementioned draw with Birmingham, though they could find it a bit more difficult at Turf Moor and for that reason I’m backing Burnley.”

Thoughts?

I don’t think anyone is writing off Luton Town this weekend and after their heroics last season that would be a naive thing to do, but it’s probably fair to say the Hatters are underdogs coming into Saturday.

Burnley were able to keep the Terriers at bay and play it around them like they weren’t there at times, so Jones’s squad will need to be ready for an onslaught straight from the off this weekend. The longer Luton Town can go without falling behind, the higher the chance they’ll find a way through Burnley’s defence.

Prutton is likely in the majority thinking this will be a tight affair and this game will prove an interesting watch for those in attendance at Turf Moor.