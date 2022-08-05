Defence unchanged? Jutkiewicz to start? Birmingham City’s predicted XI v Huddersfield Town

Birmingham City host Huddersfield Town in the Championship tonight.

Birmingham City welcome Huddersfield Town to St Andrew’s tonight, marking John Eustace’s first home game as Blues manager.

He got off to a solid start last weekend, drawing away at Luton Town and keeping a clean sheet – something that didn’t happen often for Birmingham City last season.

There’s plenty of positivity surrounding the club ahead of tonight’s game, but how will Blues line up?

Birmingham City predicted XI

There doesn’t look to be much that needs changing ahead of tonight’s game. Blues were sound defensively last weekend and Eustace was full of praise for his defenders, so expect and unchanged formation and back-line.

Offensively, Blues could do with a little more and being at home, Eustace might feel inclined to attack this game more, especially with Huddersfield Town looking a bit more shaky than they were last time round.

Troy Deeney started up front alongside Scott Hogan last weekend but if Lukas Jutkiewicz is fully-fit, then he might be a better option.

Eustace also has some decent options to call upon if required, in names like Jordan Graham, and Jonathan Leko who could offer a lot of forward-momentum and pace, but we should expect a largely unchanged side tonight.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm but it won’t be shown live on Sky Sports, due to the start of the Premier League season tonight.

Here’s out predicted Birmingham City XI for the game v Huddersfield Town…