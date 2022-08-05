Bradshaw to miss out? Bennett starts? Millwall’s predicted XI to face Sheffield United

Millwall travel to Sheffield United in the Championship this weekend.

Millwall go into this weekend’s game top of the Championship table after their opening day win over Stoke City.

Gary Rowett has 45 more games to ensure he stays in or around that position, but his side faces a tough test tomorrow against a Sheffield United side looking for their first points of the season.

In midweek, the Lions lost 1-0 away at Cambridge United in the Carabao Cup and Rowett fielded a fairly strong side, so it’ll be interesting to see how his side line up tomorrow.

How will Millwall line up v Sheffield United?

Rowett seemed to don a 5-2-2-1 formation in the opener v Stoke City. It was a very fluid formation with the likes of George Honeyman and Tom Bradshaw operating in between the final third and the midfield, but the latter picked up an injury in the opening minutes v Cambridge.

He looks set to miss out whilst summer signing Zian Flemming has been ruled out too.

We should see a relatively unchanged side form the Stoke game barring any fitness concerns from the midweek fixture, and we could see Mason Bennett come into the starting line up for Bradshaw in what is a relatively like-for-like switch.

Sheffield United will be right up for this game after their opening day defeat v Watford. The Blades are unpredictable and will pose a lot of dangers to Millwall, but the Lions could come away form South Yorkshire with an impressive three points if they play their best game.

Here’s our predicted Millwall XI for tomorrow’s game…