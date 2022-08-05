Bonne to start? Shodipo left out? QPR’s predicted XI to face Middlesbrough

QPR welcome Middlesbrough in the Championship this weekend.

Middlesbrough travel down to west London to face QPR in what is Michael Beale’s first competitive home game as R’s manager.

His tenure got underway with a 1-0 loss at Blackburn Rovers last weekend and there’s another tough test on the cards tomorrow, with Middlesbrough looking promotion contenders this season.

Chris Wilder’s side drew 1-1 with West Brom in their opening game of the season and so both sides will be desperate for a win tomorrow.

How will QPR line up?

In the game v Blackburn, QPR only managed four shots on goal. Expect Beale to act on this, and one way he could do that is by bringing Chris Willock back into the side.

He and Luke Amos are set to be included this weekend but whether either player will make the starting line up remains to be seen – Willock especially after spending a good amount of time on the sidelines.

And it also remains to be seen whether or not Beale will change his formation to potentially put two strikers on the pitch in a bid to be more front-footed at home.

Macauley Bonne is an option, and he could potentially come in for someone like Mide Shodipo who seems like a rotational option this season.

Elsewhere, the back-four should remain unchanged, but Beale has options to rotate in the middle of the park should he feel necessary.

Here we look at QPR’s predicted XI to face Middlesbrough tomorrow: