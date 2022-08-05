Blackpool could sanction exit for 23-year-old star

Blackpool could let striker Shayne Lavery make a loan move away from Bloomfield Road, it has been said by the Blackpool Gazette.

Blackpool recruited Northern Irish talent Lavery ahead of their return to Championship football last summer.

He earned the move to the Tangerines following a strong stay with Linfield and made a strong start to life in Lancashire. The 23-year-old managed a respectable total of 10 goals and one assist in 40 outings under Neil Critchley’s management, although goals did dry up after a spell out injured over October and November.

Now, with Blackpool now under Michael Appleton’s management, it seems Lavery could be allowed to head out on loan.

As per a report from the Blackpool Gazette, the door could open for the former Everton youngster to make a temporary exit this summer.

It comes amid Appleton’s admission that three or four players could head out the exit door before the window slams shut on September 1st. Appleton also admitted that Owen Dale, who is a target for Portsmouth, could be another to leave this summer.

The right decision?

Yes, Lavery came under fire over the second half of last season as the goals dried up somewhat. However, for a player in their first full season of senior football in England, 10 goals is a respectable tally.

However, it can be argued that following a difficult second half of the season, a loan could be just what he needs.

It could help the Northern Ireland international rebuild some confidence in front of goal, allowing him to return to Blackpool a better player.

A move away would mean the pressure is on the likes of Gary Madine, Jerry Yates and Theo Corbeanu to hit strong form.