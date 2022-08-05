30-year-old makes revelation over Burnley contract negotiations

Burnley have failed to agree terms over a new deal with Matej Vydra, Burnley Express have confirmed, with the Czech international stating negotiations ‘were minimal’.

Burnley got their Championship campaign up and running with an impressive 1-0 win away at Huddersfield Town. But they had to do it without the help of striker Vydra.

The 46-time Czech Republic international’s deal came to an end in July and Vincent Kompany’s side have been in talks to tie the 30-year-old down with a new contract offer.

However, talks have broken down with Vydra after not accepting the terms outlined. He will remain a free agent for now whilst he searches for a new club. The Burnley Express stated terms could not be agreed despite his desire to stay.

The player wrote a message on his Instagram page saying farewell to the Clarets fans, but also stated “negotiations with the club were minimal, I received one offer which I could not accept.”

Vydra spent four years at Turf Moor having signed from Derby County in 2018. During that time he scored 12 goals and registered 10 assists in 97 appearances, although only 41 of those appearances were starts.

Thoughts?

Vydra and Burnley supporters will likely be disappointed his time at the club has come to an end in this manner. But now in a lower division, paying Premier League wages can always prove to be a stumbling block.

One thing is for sure, he shouldn’t be short of suitors this summer and clubs in the Championship should be looking into the possibility of signing a player with bags of experience and an eye for goal.

Burnley started with Ashley Barnes up top last weekend and are looking for another forward this summer. With Vydra now having cut ties with the club, they may need to accelerate their transfer business in the striker department ahead of the window closing in a few weeks’ time.