19-year-old Aston Villa prodigy wanted on loan by Norwich City

Aston Villa youngster Aaron Ramsey has emerged as a loan target for Norwich City, a report from the Eastern Daily Press has said.

Norwich City are usually seen as one of the favourites for promotion when down in the Championship.

However, their summer transfer business thus far hasn’t exactly inspired. Gabriel Sara, Marcelino Nunez and Isaac Hayden are all good signings, but more looks like it will be needed if Dean Smith wants to make his mark on the squad and push the Canaries into the fight for promotion.

Now, a new report from the Eastern Daily Press has said Smith has his eyes on one of his former Villa talents.

It is claimed that young midfielder Ramsey, brother of first-team star Jacob Ramsey, is drawing loan interest from Norwich City.

He spent the second half of last season in League One with Cheltenham Town, making a good impression in the middle of the park despite only notching up one goal and one assist in his 15 outings.

What would Ramsey bring to Carrow Road?

Despite his pretty limited senior experience to date, Ramsey could inject some much-needed exuberance into Smith’s ranks.

He’s proven a prolific goalscorer from midfield at youth level and provides something different to the likes of Todd Cantwell, Kenny McClean, Kieran Dowell and more. He usually operates as an attacking midfielder but can operate slightly deeper as a no.8 too.

It might be argued that the Canaries could do with a more proven option and it would mark a big step up in opposition for Ramsey.

However, as a player Smith has already worked with, it could be a beneficial swoop for Norwich City.