West Brom boss provides fitness update on Okay Yokuslu ahead of Watford clash on Monday

West Brom manager Steve Bruce has revealed that Okay Yokuslu is ‘in contention’ to feature v Watford on Monday.

West Brom drew 1-1 with Middlesbrough in their opening game of the 2022/23 Championship season last weekend.

John Swift scored the goal and he was assisted by another summer signing in Jed Wallace. But Bruce’s third summer signing – Yoksulu – is yet to make his second debut for the club after joining on a permanent deal this summer.

The midfielder spent time on loan with the Baggies during the 2020/21 season and has now returned on a free transfer.

Speaking to BirminghamLive ahead of Monday night’s Championship clash at home v Watford, Baggies boss Bruce had this to say on Yokuslu:

“The way he’s trained this week, he’s certainly put himself in contention for Monday as well. Okay looks a lot better than he did two weeks ago, so we’re in decent shape to be perfectly honest.

“With Okay I’ll make the decision later – in my mind I always had the idea that I’d play him in the cup, but we’ll see. He’s trained well this week.”

Watford won their opening game of the season last Monday, beating Sheffield United 1-0 at Vicarage Road.

Okay doing okay…

Yokuslu looked like a far-fetched signing for West Brom when he was first linked this summer. But the Baggies pulled off the signing and in fairness, all of their summer signings have been impressive ones.

Bruce has added some real quality to his ranks this summer and Yokuslu should play an important role for the team when he reaches full fitness.

A starting spot may be out of the question for Monday night, but Yokuslu could make his second debut coming off the bench and then gradually become a regular starter.

The visit of Watford makes for a really tough first home fixture of the season, but West Brom have a lot of quality that they didn’t have last season, so they’ll be right up for the game.

The game kicks off at 8pm on Monday and is available to watch live on Sky Sports.