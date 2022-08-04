Update emerges on Barnsley’s pursuit of Manchester City prospect

According to BBC Sheffield reporter Andy Giddings, Barnsley are closing in on Manchester City’s young prospect Slobodan Tedic.

#barnsleyfc boss Michael Duff says a loan for #mcfc fwd Slobodan Tedic will be completed before the wknd. Described as a ‘development’, MD added Tedic is ‘not a marquee’ number 9 signing. Club looking to strengthen relationship with City. — Andy Giddings (@SportGids1) August 4, 2022

Barnsley suffered relegation from the Championship last season after a difficult campaign in the second tier.

The South Yorkshire side saw their return to League One compounded by a 1-0 defeat against Plymouth Argyle.

With less than a month left to get their summer signings, Barnsley are ahead of the game with Tedic.

Barnsley close on Manchester City prospect

Serbian prospect Tedic has been at The Etihad since arriving from Cukaricki at the start of January 2020.

A loan back to Cukaricki followed for the rest of that season. This was then followed by a two-season loan to Dutch side PEC Zwolle.

His loan to PEC Zwolle saw him make 41 appearances for the Dutch side, scoring three goals and registering one assist.

This came on the back of the promise that saw Manchester City make the plunge and sign him. In that respect, he had 21 goals and four assists for Cukaricki.

Thoughts?

Michael Duff, according to Giddings’ tweet, is stressing that bringing in Tedic is not a sign that he will lead Barnsley’s line in League One.

The youngster’s goals for PEC Zwolle, just three in total, would seem to support Duff’s thinking on that front.

Barnsley do need goals in order to be threatening at the right end of the table come May 2023. Tedic doesn’t look to have those goals in him.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with bringing in a youngster to blood into league football and get him experience.

Other sides have done it and it has proved to be a successful strategy, these youngsters often bringing Premier League training to back their potential.