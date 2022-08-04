‘The Robins have enough to win this one’ – Bristol City v Sunderland prediction: The72

Bristol City host Sunderland this Saturday in their first league game of the 2022/23 Championship season.

Both sides will be hoping to achieve their first win of the season this weekend after the hosts fell to a late 2-1 defeat against Hull City last time out, whilst Sunderland shared the points with Coventry City.

Both Alex Neil and Nigel Pearson will see the weaknesses in each others’ sides and they’ll both be confident of picking up the win this time out. The Robins competed well despite their loss last time out and despite a couple of injury concerns, the home backing should give them momentum from the first whistle on Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland need to toughen up slightly in certain areas as at times they were easily dominated by Coventry City, but this should come with time and now they’ve had a taste for Championship football, they may enter this one brimming with confidence.

Ahead of this tight affair, a handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Both sets of players will fancy their chances come Saturday afternoon and this should make for quite an open game of football. Both sides took the lead last weekend and they’ll be determined to keep it this time around.

“The Robins were unlucky in their defeat last weekend, whilst Sunderland failed to maintain the tempo they set early on and I do believe whoever takes the lead first in this one will come away with all three points.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 1-2 Sunderland

Luke Phelps

“Sunderland made a steady start to life back in the Championship last weekend. Bristol City meanwhile were hard done by after a soft penalty call and a deflected goal saw them lose at Hull City.

“Pearson will have his players right up for this one and I think they’ll go into this game as the bookies’ favourites, and I think their new-look side will cause the Black Cats a lot of problems.

“It’s going to be a tight game for sure, but I think the Robins have enough to win this one.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 1-0 Sunderland