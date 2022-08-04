Swansea City expecting star man to leave this summer, Leeds United among the teams to have been linked

An emerging report from Planet Swans has revealed that there ‘remains a wide belief’ at Swansea City that Joel Piroe will move on this month.

Piroe, 23, has been linked with a handful of Premier League teams this summer following his impressive maiden season in the Championship last time round.

Leicester City, Leeds United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Watford are the teams to have been mentioned alongside the Dutchman, who seems unwilling to extend the initial three-year deal he signed last summer.

The Swans have placed an apparent £20million price tag on his head in a bid to keep him at the club but an emerging report from trusted Swansea City source, Planet Swans, says there’s an expectation at the club that Piroe will be snapped up at some point this month.

An inevitable departure?

Swansea City have already lost one key player in Flynn Downes this summer, and so losing Piroe would really set Russell Martin’s side back.

He’s a really talented striker and will surely have another prolific campaign after netting 22 times in the league last season.

And Swans may have a good chance of keeping him for at least one more season with this £20million price tag bound to be an obstacle for most teams, but come next summer, Swans might be forced into selling Piroe.

The best outcome for the Welsh club might be that Piroe enjoys another fruitful season in front of goal, warrants this £20million price tag and is then snapped up for that amount next summer, leaving as he enters into the final year of his contract.

It’d be a blow for Swansea City but that’s often how it goes in football.

Up next for Martin’s men is a home game v Blackburn Rovers this weekend.