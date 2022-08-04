‘Should have the firepower’ – Burnley v Luton Town prediction: The72

Burnley host Luton Town at Turf Moor this weekend in their first home game of the 2022/23 campaign and Vincent Kompany’s first competitive tie in front of the home faithful.

Vincent Kompany is about to get his first taste of Turf Moor from the dugout in a competitive surrounding following his side’s narrow but comfortable 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town. Luton Town were held to a 0-0 draw against Birmingham City last weekend and Nathan Jones will be aiming to get his first win of the season in what would be an upset.

The Hatters have strengthened this season, but the league looks like a much harder challenge this year, so whether Jones’ side can recreate their form of last season is yet to be seen.

Ahead of Saturday’s affair, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Burnley have done an incredible job of turning their fortunes around after their relegation. Their new-look side appears to be playing football the ‘right’ way and having success by doing so. If Burnley want to challenge for the title this year, their home form will be crucial.

“The Hatters are capable of an upset and writing them off would be naive, but with the current momentum surrounding the Clarets currently, I can only see this one going one way.”

Score prediction: Burnley 2-1 Luton Town

James Ray

“If Burnley can perform how they did against Huddersfield Town on the opening day, then they could cause many Championship teams problems this season.

“Luton Town are a resilient side though and are far better prepared for the new season than the Terriers, presenting a tough test for Vincent Kompany in his first competitive home game with the Clarets.

“However, they should have the firepower to overcome Nathan Jones’ side and maintain their perfect start to the new season.”

Score prediction: Burnley 2-0 Luton Town