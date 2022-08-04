Sheffield Wednesday team news ahead of MK Dons tie: 27-y/o picks up ankle issue, Moore hopeful over midfielder’s fitness

Sheffield Wednesday travel to Buckinghamshire to face MK Dons in League One this weekend.

The Owls will undoubtedly be aiming to pick up their first three points of the season, drawing 3-3 against Portsmouth last week in what was a tightly-fought contest.

Sheffield Wednesday have bolstered their squad massively. Players such as Michael Smith and Will Vaulks could play key roles in what should be a promotion-challenging campaign for Darren Moore’s men.

This weekend provides them with a stern test though. MK Dons host the Owls at Stadium MK on Saturday afternoon as two of last season’s play-off sides face off in just the second game of the new season.

Here we look at all the latest Sheffield Wednesday team news ahead of the weekend…

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Young prospect Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was taken off in injury time against Portsmouth after sustaining a groin problem. The Englishman’s injury doesn’t look serious with Moore hoping that it is just ‘tightness’ so that the midfielder is available for the weekend clash against the Dons.

Utility player Callum Paterson has seemingly fallen down the pecking order after the acquisition of Michael Smith but has faced another setback, picking up an ankle injury during a training session.

Moore told Yorkshire Live earlier this week:

“He rolled his ankle in training. He has had a scan and it didn’t show much. It is about his symptoms settling down. We will have a look on Monday and see how he is. We are not sure yet (when he will be back).”

Lastly, midfielder Dennis Adeniran was absent from the squad during Saturday’s fixture but could possibly be set to make a return after resuming training with the first-team in recent weeks.

This weekend’s fixture could be a tightly-fought contest between two sides who could once again be competing for a chance at promotion.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.