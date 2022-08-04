Sepp van den Berg latest: Burnley waiting on Liverpool decision as Kompany’s transfer priorities look to be shifting

Burnley have recently been linked with a loan move for Liverpool’s Sepp van den Berg.

Van den Berg looks to be another young prospect rising through the Liverpool ranks.

He’s spent the last season-and-a-half on loan with Preston North End, featuring in all but one of their 46 league fixtures in the Championship last time round.

And he impressed at Deepdale, with interest in van den Berg having been rife so far this summer.

There’s been interest from in and around Europe, with Bournemouth keen on signing the Dutchman on loan, but reports have now linked Burnley with a move for the centre-back.

So what’s the latest on van den Berg to Turf Moor?

The latest…

Since Alan Nixon revealed the initial link, The Sun reporter has taken to Twitter to further fuel rumours of the Dutchman’s arrival at Burnley.

He said that Burnley are looking to bolster in in the wide areas but that ‘action right now’ is around van den Berg:

Looking for that position … not heard that yet … think action right now around van den Berg https://t.co/nv1axqpEWh — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 1, 2022

Nixon then revealed that Burnley are ‘waiting’ on a potential decision from Liverpool, who will surely be weighing up what the best next move for van den Berg is.

Nixon also said that Burnley are working on a couple of other deals with work permits ‘in the pipeline’ – this could perhaps relate to Manuel Benson who looks set to sign from Royal Antwerp:

Waiting on van den Berg decision … and sounds like a poss work permit or two in pipeline 😳😂 https://t.co/RRWvLxk0Ki — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 2, 2022

But with Burnley seemingly closing in on the signing of Benson, that plugs the gap on the flank that will be left when Maxwel Cornet secures his seemingly inevitable Premier League move this summer, and Kompany can then turn his transfer attention elsewhere.

Another centre-back signing could be vital given that Kompany has signed two centre-backs with no Championship experience this summer in Luke McNally and CJ Egan-Riley, and one with very little Championship experience in Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Van den Berg proved his worth in the second tier last season so it’s easy to see why Kompany wants to bring him to Burnley, and if the Clarets can guarantee game-time then Liverpool would surely be keen to send the Dutchman to Turf Moor.