Released Birmingham City man agrees surprise Millwall move

Trueman, 26, spent several seasons with Birmingham City, making a total of 14 league appearances for the club.

He featured once in the Championship last season but was released going into the summer.

Now though, Football Insider report that the shot-stopper is set to sign for Millwall, with a deal agreed between the player and the club.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has a solid no.1 in Bartosz Bialkowski, with George Long being his current no.2. Trueman then will be arriving as third-choice goalkeeper, but he could provide competition for Long as back-up to Bialkowski.

A surprise move…

Trueman to Millwall is certainly a surprising one. Trueman spent a long time with Birmingham City but never really featured regularly, with his most prominent season coming on loan with AFC Wimbledon during the 2020/21 campaign where he made 19 League One appearances.

Still, it gives Rowett added depth in the goalkeeping department and for Trueman, it’s a chance to stay in the Championship and potentially make a few Championship appearances in a bid to battle for the no.1 spot.

Millwall enjoyed a strong start to their 2022/23 campaign last weekend, beating Stoke City 2-0 at The Den.

They go into this weekend top of the second tier table but face a tough trip to Sheffield United, who lost their opening game 1-0 away at Watford.