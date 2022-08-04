QPR team news ahead of Middlesbrough clash: Duo set to return but summer signing’s availability remains unknown

QPR welcome Middlesbrough in the Championship this weekend.

QPR welcome Middlesbrough to west London in their first home game of the Michael Beale era.

That era didn’t get off to a perfect start last weekend after the R’s lost 1-0 away at Blackburn Rovers, but hopes are high that Beale’s first season in charge will still be a success.

The visit of Middlesbrough this weekend will be a really tough outing for Beale’s side, with Boro having drawn v West Brom in their opening game of the season.

Here we look at all the latest QPR team news…

QPR team news

QPR are set to be bolstered by the returns of Chris Willock and Luke Amos this weekend.

Speaking after the Blackburn Rovers game last weekend, Beale gave this update on the pair:

“Chris was due to travel but was ill on Thursday afternoon and I didn’t want that to pass through the group for obvious reasons so he didn’t travel,” Beale explained.

“He will be ready and available for next week (against Middlesbrough) and so will Luke Amos.”

Tyler Roberts meanwhile is yet to make his debut for QPR and it remains to be seen whether or not he’ll feature this weekend, with Beale having revealed ahead of the Blackburn game that he’s still working his way to full-fitness.

Jordan Archer remains a long-term absentee with a shoulder injury.

This weekend’s game is going to be a really tough one for QPR. But if they can put in a positive display and come away with a positive result then it will give fans an idea of what Beale brings to the club.

The game kicks off at 3om on Saturday afternoon.