Portsmouth set to secure loan deal for Blackpool forward

Blackpool forward Owen Dale is ‘set to sign’ for Portsmouth on loan, trusted reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Portsmouth’s hunt for attackers has been well documented over the course of the summer transfer window.

They travelled to Portugal for their pre-season training camp with academy talent Dan Gifford as their only natural striker. However, the fears over their attacking options have been allayed in recent weeks, with Colby Bishop, Joe Pigott and Dane Scarlett signing.

Now, as per The Sun journalist Nixon, another forward is set to come through the doors at Fratton Park.

Nixon has reported on his Patreon that Danny Cowley is set to add Blackpool winger Dale to his ranks on a temporary basis.

The former Crewe Alexandra talent can play anywhere across the front three, though he plays the vast majority of his football on the right-hand side. A deal would fill the gap left after Marcus Harness’ departure to League One rivals Ipswich Town.

A great move for all…

Warrington-born Dale saw limited game time in his first season on the books with Blackpool, managing only 15 appearances for the club.

He was left out of their opening day win over Reading too, so it seems he doesn’t feature in Michael Appleton’s plans moving forward. With that in mind, a temporary exit could be best for the 23-year-old so not to stunt his growth.

From Pompey’s perspective, it makes for a smart Harness replacement.

Dale has impressed in League One before, managing 12 goals and three assists in 48 games for Crewe Alexandra before earning his move to Bloomfield Road. If he can emulate the form shown in the 2020/21 campaign, Portsmouth could have another potent attacker on their hands.