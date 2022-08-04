Oxford United pounce to snap up Leeds United prospect

Oxford United have pounced to land Leeds United youngster Lewis Bate on a season-long loan deal, it has been confirmed.

Oxford United opened their League One campaign last weekend with a narrow, 1-0 loss to Derby County at Pride Park.

However, it seems like they have put that behind them and moved to upgrade their midfield with Leeds United youngster Bate.

Oxford United take the Bate…

19-year-old Bate started out his football journey with Premier League giants Chelsea, who he joined as a nine-year-old.

He left Stamford Bridge late last July, signing for Leeds United in a deal reported to be in the region of £1.5million.

The England U21 international was part of a young Leeds United side who were relegated from the Premier League 2 competition last season.

In 23 games for Leeds United’s U23s, Bate proved his worth with one goal and one assist.

Additional to this, the youngster was also a part of the Whites’ Premier League squad, going on to make four appearances last season.

Oxford United had been linked earlier this summer and now it seems that Karl Robinson has finally landed his man.

However, the loan is one that has no option or obligation to buy and Leeds United can recall him in January should they want to, as per Phil Hay.

Lewis Bate joins Oxford United on a season-long loan from Leeds United. No permanent option included and Leeds can recall in January:https://t.co/gg1A2cUt7z — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) August 4, 2022

Thoughts?

Bate has always impressed and it was something of a coup that Leeds United landed him from Chelsea.

It is also a similar coup that Oxford United have won the race to sign him on loan. Many thoughts were that the 19-year-old had enough to make it as a Championship loanee.

Put shortly, Bate should walk into the U’s midfield and that is not meant as an insult to the players already at the club.

His time at Chelsea primed him and that is easily seen with his drive and the aplomb that he sprays balls around the pitch.

League One football will improve his all-around game. More importantly, Bate will add levels to Oxford United’s midfield and will lift their performances in their bid to push towards the top-end of the League One table again this season.