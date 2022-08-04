Millwall team news ahead of Sheffield United clash: Summer signing ruled out, striker doubtful + more

Millwall travel to Sheffield United in the Championship this weekend.

After their opening day win over Stoke City, Millwall go into this weekend as the Championship table-toppers.

It’s of course early days, but there’s reason to believe that the Lions are top-six contenders this season and a trip to Bramall Lane will put those credentials to the test.

Sheffield United lost their opening fixture of the season away at Watford on Monday night and so they’ll be right up for the game v Millwall this weekend.

Here we look at all the latest Millwall team news ahead of Saturday…

Millwall team news

The biggest concern for Millwall right now is the injury to record signing Zian Flemming.

Flemming sustained an injury during the win over Stoke City and Rowett recently revealed that he could be out for up to three weeks.

He told News At Den:

“He just got a little injury, a grade one injury to his MCL. He just felt that grumbling for a week or two, felt it in a tackle over the weekend when he came on.”

Meanwhile, Tom Bradshaw had to come off early in the game v Cambridge United in midweek.

Rowett went on to say of his injury:

“He felt his groin tighten quite quickly as he ran. Again, we’ll assess that and see where that is, but hopefully that won’t be too bad.”

But in a positive bit of injury news for the Lions, Shaun Hutchinson returned to action v Cambridge United after missing the Stoke City game with a hamstring injury.

Millwall have endured some tough luck with injuries over the past few seasons and Flemming’s injury in particular is a real blow for Rowett.

But they still have a very strong-looking squad to take to Sheffield United this weekend – the game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.