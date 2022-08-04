Middlesbrough team news ahead of QPR clash: Key man to return, Dael Fry latest + more

Middlesbrough take on QPR in the Championship this weekend, as they look to get their first win on the board.

Middlesbrough opened their campaign with a draw at home to West Brom last Saturday, but there were chances to win it for both sides.

Boro striker Duncan Watmore missed a guilt-edged chance to make the score 2-0, whilst the Baggies could’ve gone ahead after their leveller with opportunities of their own.

Chris Wilder’s side will be looking to be sharper in attack this weekend and tighten up at the back to keep QPR at bay. But what’s the latest team news coming out of the Riverside?

Middlesbrough team news…

Chris Wilder’s side may have drew with potential promotion-chasing rivals West Brom last week, but they had to do it without two of their regular back three.

Dael Fry had sat out their final pre-season game against Marseille, but he was expected to return last week.

“That was precaution,” said Wilder before the West Brom game, “I think if this was the weekend and this was West Brom at home he would’ve played, but there is no good risking Dael tonight. He’ll be back training Monday.”

However, he was only fit enough for the bench and there have been no updates on the centre-back as of yet. If he misses out, Marc Bola, Anfernee Dijksteel or Tommy Smith are expected to deputise in his absence.

However, Paddy McNair has served his one-game suspension following his red card on the final day of last season and will likely return to the starting eleven this weekend.

There are no new injury concerns for Boro, although Darnell Fisher remains a long-term absentee. The right-back was spotted in pre-season training, although there is no return date or injury update as of yet.

According to reports, the Teessiders could have new signings through the door before the weekend, and so if deals can be finalised in time they could feature against Michael Beale’s side.

For the Boro boss then, he looks to have a close-to fully-fit squad for the game on Saturday afternoon. Kick-off is at 3pm.