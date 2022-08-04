Middlesbrough remain interested in international striker but face fresh competition from overseas

Middlesbrough are still pursuing a deal for Real Mallorca’s Matthew Hoppe, but they do face fresh competition for the striker according to ESPN.

Middlesbrough were said to be close to completing a deal for Hoppe initially, but contrasting reports stated that a fee had not yet been agreed.

Hoppe is a player the Teessiders are interested in as they look to bolster their forward line after three of last season’s strikers left the club after their loan deals expired. Marcus Forss has arrived on a permanent deal but manager Chris Wilder is looking for more players to compete for places up front.

The rumour mill has quietened down over the past week with regards to Hoppe’s potential move to the Riverside, but the recent update from ESPN states that Boro are still interested.

However, they do face fresh competition for the 21-year-old. Along with fellow Championship side Sunderland, there is also interest from overseas with two unnamed Belgian sides and San Jose Earthquakes in the MLS keen.

It is positive to see Middlesbrough’s striker pursuit is still ongoing. This is a position they need to strengthen if they are going to mount a charge on the division’s top six come the end of the season.

They have been linked to Groningen’s Jorgen Strand Larsen this week, but the asking price is far higher than that of Hoppe and so the United States international could prove more value for money and would allow Boro to spend their money on reinforcements in other areas of the pitch.

The fresh competition however does mean Boro may be slightly less likely to land their man. The report states the forward wants to stay in Europe and so the San Jose Earthquakes interest may not appeal to Hoppe, yet the Belgian sides could prove to be a problem.