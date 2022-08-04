Mansfield Town looking to secure deal for 22-year-old free agent

Mansfield Town have managed to add five new recruits to their ranks so far this summer.

Christy Pym, Will Swan and Riley Harbottle have all arrived on loan while Scott Flinders and Hiram Boateng have signed on permanent deals. Nigel Clough has built a pretty well-stocked squad since his arrival at Field Mill but it seems he is still in the market for another option in the middle of the park.

As per a report from Football League World, the Stags are now in advanced talks over a deal to sign midfielder Hartigan.

The 22-year-old saw his AFC Wimbledon contract expire at the end of last season, freeing him to search for a new club as a free agent.

At this moment in time, he hasn’t been able to land himself a new home following a long-term affiliation with the Dons. But now, with advanced negotiations said to be taking place with Mansfield Town, it will be hoped a deal can be wrapped up.

A strong addition…

Hartigan managed two goals and seven assists for AFC Wimbledon last season, though he was unable to guide them away from League One relegation. He has spent the vast majority of his career in the third-tier too, notching up 118 appearances in the division.

His only time away from the Dons and out of League One came on loan with Newport County in 2021, managing two assists in 14 outings.

Clough already boasts a fair few central midfield options in his ranks, but Hartigan could prove to be a good signing at League Two level.