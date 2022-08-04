Key Portsmouth figure provides update on search for attacking reinforcements

Portsmouth’s chief executive Andy Cullen has given his verdict on his side’s hunt for a winger.

Portsmouth are fighting for a promotion push this season after spending far too long lingering down in the third-tier.

Danny Cowley is the man at the helm and improvements are a must after a 10th place finish last season.

Pompey have had a careful summer window so far. They’ve lost quality in the likes of George Hirst and Marcus Harness, but they have reinforced sufficiently.

At times this summer it did look as if Pompey were struggling to bring anyone of note to the club to replace the attacking talent that departed, but things seem to be on the up for Portsmouth’s recruitment team, however their work is far from over yet.

Via BBC South reporter Andrew Moon on Twitter, Cullen has addressed Pompey’s hunt for a winger, saying:

#Pompey Chief Exec Andy Cullen on the hunt for wingers “We’ve still got 30 days of the transfer window to go, we’d like to do that business as quickly as we can… but we don’t want to compromise” — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) August 4, 2022

Confidence is key in the transfer market, but complacency is something you must avoid and there’s no doubt Cullen is aware of the risks of taking too long to complete deals this summer.

The right fit…

It is a good sign that Pompey aren’t panicking. It suggests they are waiting for the right man to become available for them this summer. If Cowley can get his first-choice winger instead of a panic buy then that will surely help them when the player has to adapt and fit into the system.

But there’s no escaping the fact that the window is edging nearer its deadline and if teams become aware that Portsmouth are desperate, their lives will become a lot harder in the coming weeks. The sooner Pompey make a move for a winger, the quicker he will be settled, but for the time being Pompey must go forward with their current squad and hope the former Lincoln City manager can work wonders on the south coast.

Cowley’s side began the 2022/23 season with an end-to-end 3-3 draw against Sheffield Wednesday and they’ll be hoping for their first win of the season this weekend against Lincoln City at Fratton Park.