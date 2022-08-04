Key club figure says Middlesbrough target will only be sold ‘for the absolute top price’

Middlesbrough are reportedly pursuing a deal to sign Groningen forward Jorden Strand Larsen, but sporting director of the Eredivisie side Mark-Jan Fledderus has said he will only be sold for the ‘absolute top price’ in a recent interview.

Reports in Strand Larsen’s native Norway stated Middlesbrough had placed a seven-figure bid for the striker, but this was ultimately turned down with Groningen holding out for more.

Fledderus spoke to the club’s official YouTube channel about a whole host of things, but was asked specific questions about the future of their number nine.

“We want to keep Larsen at FC Groningen and will only sell for the absolute top price and to make it very clear that we don’t have a fight at every plate what comes. We say for this amount you can go, but if the resale extras don’t come on the table then it’s off,” he said.

“The bids have been made from Bologna twice, and now there have also been two bids from Middlesbrough that are even much higher than those from Bologna.

“How it will go in the coming weeks? In the end, no one knows. We will, in any case, do everything we can to keep young people on board at the club with a satisfied feeling, and then work together on a good season and then maybe they can still take a very nice step later.”

The sporting director has made the club’s stance very clear, they do not want to sell unless it is the ‘absolute top price’ and so Boro will need to revise their offer if they want to land the 22-year-old.

Boro are looking into various options in the striker department.

Rumours have linked them to the likes of Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz and Real Mallorca’s Matthew Hoppe of late. If deals can be sealed for forwards in the coming weeks, it has been said that Chuba Akpom, Duncan Watmore and Josh Coburn could be allowed to depart.

A blow for Boro?

The reports from Norway claimed that the Teessiders had bid around £8million on the player, and so forking out more could be a huge dent in their transfer kitty, despite their recent sales of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier.

Boro boss Chris Wilder spoke out about being cautious of FFP guidelines and so they won’t be spending over the odds for a player and won’t be drawn into a bidding war for Strand Larsen with any other interested sides.

They are in the market for a forward however and the Groningen man looks to fit the bill. If they can avoid paying too much more than they’ve offered already, he would be a massive coup for Wilder’s side.