‘It could be a first win of the season’ – MK Dons v Sheffield Wednesday prediction: The72

MK Dons and Sheffield Wednesday face off at Stadium MK this weekend with both sides looking to secure their first win of the 2022/23 campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday were held to a dramatic 3-3 draw against Portsmouth on the opening day. Darren Moore’s side are being widely tipped for a return to the Championship this season after last campaign’s play-off semi-final heartbreak.

MK Dons also lost out in last season’s play-offs and will be keen to push towards the top-end of the table again. However, they started off the new season in defeat, falling to defeat against Cambridge United away from home.

Now though, the two sides meet at Stadium MK and ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“This is an early clash between two of the division’s top sides and both will be eager to secure all three points after failing to win on the opening day.

“Sheffield Wednesday have the firepower to cause any League One side trouble this season. However, their performance against Portsmouth last weekend has raised concerns about their defence, so Moore will be keen to put nerves at ease.

“MK Dons won’t make it easy though. They’ve proven to be tricky customers before but I’m backing Wednesday to pick up their first win of the season here.”

Score prediction: MK Dons 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Luke Phelps

“MK Dons will be well up for this one after their opening day disappointment v Cambridge United, and they’ll certainly need to be, against a Sheffield Wednesday side who look dangerous in front of goal.

“The Owls were formidable at home last season but could often come undone on the road, so MK Dons will hope that the home advantage will see them gain an edge over Sheffield Wednesday.

“But Wednesday look a more rounded unit this time round and if Moore can address those defensive frailties from the Pompey game, it could be a first win of the season.”

Score prediction: MK Dons 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday