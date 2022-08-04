Ipswich Town defender attracting interest from League One rivals

Fleetwood Town are showing interest in Ipswich Town defender Corrie Ndaba, a report from the East Anglian Daily Times has said.

Ipswich Town talent Ndaba spent the 2021/22 campaign out on loan with League Two side Salford City.

The 22-year-old made a decent impression too, playing in 31 games across all competitions while operating as either a left-back or centre-back. His promise and performances have seen some calls for him to be involved in Kieran McKenna’s first-team moving forward, but it was said earlier this week that a loan exit isn’t off the cards.

Now, according to the East Anglian Daily Times, there is interest in Ndaba from one of the Tractor Boys’ League One rivals.

Scott Brown’s Fleetwood Town are said to be showing interest in the Irish defender as the Portman Road outfit weigh up what is the best next step for his development before the window slams shut at the start of next month.

A decision to make…

Ipswich Town don’t exactly have a wealth of centre-back options considering McKenna will be operating with a back three.

However, there are players in his ranks that can fill in as a central defender in the event that any of their existing options are forced out. A natural centre-back like Ndaba would surely be a preferred option, but the club will be aware that limited game time could stifle his development.

A temporary move to Fleetwood Town would allow the former Cherry Orchard youngster to pick up experience in League One while not strengthening a direct rival.

The Cod Army are more likely to be fighting towards the bottom end of the table rather than towards the top, where Ipswich Town will be hoping they are come next May.