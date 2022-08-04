Huddersfield Town suffer double injury blow ahead of Birmingham City clash

Huddersfield Town were unlucky losers in last season’s Championship play-off final, and they’ve endured a tough summer since.

They have lost head coach Carlos Corberan and Danny Schofield is now at the helm and guiding the Terriers.

He was in charge as the West Yorkshire side slipped to a 1-0 defeat against relegated Burnley last week.

Next up is a trip to Birmingham City and The Yorkshire Post are the bringers of bad news for Town fans on the injury front.

The Yorkshire Post’s Stuart Rayner says that the visit to St Andrew’s will see Town without David Kasumu and Matty Pearson.

Kasumu, a summer arrival from League One side MK Dons, made his debut from the bench in the defeat to Burnley.

However, his 17 minutes on the field came at a cost, the 22-year-old midfielder suffered a hamstring injury.

Terriers’ boss Schofield is upbeat on the extent of Kasumu’s injury saying:

“It’s not as bad as we first thought, so that’s a positive…It’s a slight injury low down in his hamstring so he’s going to miss a few weeks.”

Central defender Pearson is more of a longer-term injury worry for Huddersfield Town and Schofield.

He was injured in preseason and is set to miss a substantial amount of the season.

When questioned last week about the extent of Pearson’s injury, Schofield said as per Yorkshire Live:

“He’s going to be on the sidelines for a significant period…I think it’s going to be a good few months.”

Thoughts?

Huddersfield Town will need all hands to the pump in order to match or better their achievements from last season.

They were somewhat dominated by Vincent Kompany’s Burnley side in their opening day defeat.

Kasumu and Pearson missing Saturday’s game against Birmingham City will be a blow the Terriers. However, their extended absences could be a bigger hit on Danny Schofield’s side.