Huddersfield Town showing strongest interest in sought-after Ipswich Town man

Huddersfield Town are said to be showing the ‘strongest interest’ in Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson, though other sides remain keen.

Ipswich Town man Simpson’s future has been up in the air for much of 2022.

He was recalled by the Tractor Boys back in January following a strong first half of the 2021/22 campaign with Swindon Town but since then, the relevant parties have been unable to reach an agreement over a new contract.

It leaves Simpson out of contract next summer and his situation has already piqued the interests of clubs this window.

Now, as per a new report from the East Anglian Daily Times, Championship outfit Huddersfield Town are the team showing the ‘strongest interest’ in signing Simpson at this moment in time. The report adds that the Ipswich Town academy graduate still has ‘plenty’ of other suitors though and the League One side aren’t opposed to using him in a part-exchange deal.

In need of an exit?

After seeing s 12-month option triggered back in May, Ipswich Town are still able to secure a fee for Simpson’s services.

He doesn’t figure in Kieran McKenna’s plans at the moment and after previously making clear his desire to move on, a stay at Portman Road doesn’t seem as though it would benefit anyone.

Simpson proved his ability while on loan at the County Ground last season and at 20 years old, there’s no doubt that he’s a promising talent and one to watch out for in the years to come. A Championship move would be a big step up given his lack of League One experience, but there’s no doubt he could develop into a quality player in the future.