Harrogate Town boss hopeful that star man will be fit to face Crewe Alexandra this weekend

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver is hopeful that star man Alex Pattison will be fit in time for this weekend.

Pattison, 24, scored and assisted in the season opener for Harrogate Town in their 3-0 win over Swindon Town.

However, after two early goal contributions, Pattison’s game was cut short due to a blow to his leg which has put him in doubt for the upcoming clash against newly-relegated Crewe Alexandra.

Crewe Alexandra managed to see off Rochdale last weekend in a 2-1 victory and they will prove a tough test for Weaver’s squad. Having Pattison in midfield will significantly boost Harrogate Town’s chances of winning this weekend so all eyes will be on the team sheet come 14:00pm Saturday afternoon.

Speaking to the Harrogate Advertiser, Weaver remained hopeful of having his star man ready and raring to go by this weekend. He said:

“Patto’s dead leg is getting better every day. It was a lot looser by Wednesday than it was at the start of the week.

“But, he still hasn’t trained yet and we’ll have to have another look at him and check his progress with a view to him training on Friday.

“So, we’ll have to see, but we hope that he will be okay for Crewe on Saturday because he played very well against Swindon and obviously he is a player who we think will be vital for us this season.”

Weaver may be hopeful, but if Pattison isn’t going to be training until Friday then his chances of being involved 24-hours later will be quite low.

Adapt and overcome…

Weaver does have options available to him in the likes of Josh Austerfield or Matty Daly who scored last time out but regardless, losing a player who would usually be in the heart of your starting XI is never easy to deal with.

Thankfully it does sound possible Pattison could at the very least, make the bench and the 24-year-old could be relied upon in the dying embers of the game if needed.

Pattison contributed to 15 goals last season in League Two for Harrogate Town, which was an impressive tally to go alongside an exciting debut campaign for The Sulphurites.

Both Harrogate Town and Crewe Alexandra seem to be on form at the moment, and this should make Saturday’s clash a narrow, but exciting affair.