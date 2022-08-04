Free agent set for MLS switch after emerging on QPR’s transfer radar

Derby County’s former right-back Nathan Byrne is reportedly closing in on a move to the MLS with Charlotte FC.

QPR were mentioned as an interested party in Byrne’s situation in a report from West London Sport on Wednesday.

The R’s have been heavily linked with Millwall’s Danny McNamara but it was said that they are now looking at alternative options, with Byrne and Chelsea man Dujon Sterling on the radar of Michael Beale and co.

However now, as per a report from 90min, Byrne is poised for a move Stateside.

It is claimed that MLS side Charlotte FC are putting the finishing touches on a swoop for the 30-year-old defender, who underwent a medical in North Carolina on Wednesday afternoon. A deal is expected to be confirmed imminently, it is added.

A move to the U.S. will present a new challenge for Byrne after his Derby County deal came to an end earlier this summer. It will be the first time he has played outside of England in his successful career to date.

The right time for a new challenge?

While Byrne has proven he is still a more than capable performer at Championship level, it seems the right time for him to take on a new challenge.

After what seems to be a complicated departure from Derby County, Byrne isn’t tied to a club, freeing him to negotiate with anyone. At 30, it’s probably the perfect time to open a new chapter in America before it’s too late and the opportunity slips away.

As for QPR, they will now have to cross another target off their list and hope that they can bring in a new right-sided full-back/wing-back before the window slams shut at the start of next month.