Fleetwood Town man emerges on Scottish Premiership side’s transfer radar

Fleetwood Town winger Shayden Morris is a target for Aberdeen, with the Scottish Premiership side reportedly pushing to secure a deal.

Fleetwood Town youngster Morris made his debut for the Cod Army back in 2019.

It was the second half of the 2020/21 campaign where he started to appear around the first-team picture though, making four appearances in League One overall. He featured more regularly last season though, chipping in with two goals and one assist in 30 appearances across all competitions.

The 20-year-old is among the more promising talents at Highbury Stadium and now, it is claimed he is wanted by Aberdeen.

A report from the Scottish Daily Express has said Jim Goodwin has set his sights on bringing the London-born winger to Pittodrie in his bid to bring two more players in before the window slams shut at the start of September.

The club have already seen bids for Morris knocked back. However, it is now said that it is expected an ‘improved six-figure bid should be accepted’.

What next?

It remains to be seen if Aberdeen are successful with the reported six-figure bid for Morris, but it will be interesting to see what Fleetwood Town do with the money if he does move on.

Brown has added seven new players to his ranks so far, though there are areas that could do with bolstering.

Centre-back is a position that looks like on the ground as it stands, even if left-back Josh Earl can play there. Another winger could be needed if Morris moves on too, but it could be argued that the existing attacking options are capable of playing anywhere across the front three.