Five PL youngsters Watford should sign on loan this month including Leeds United prodigy

Watford started off their campaign with an impressive win over Sheffield United, but there are still areas Rob Edwards needs to improve this summer.

Watford’s transfer business started off pretty slowly and some might have expected more movement at Vicarage Road this summer.

However, four new faces have now made their way through the door. Vakoun Bayo, Mario Gaspar, Rey Manaj and Ben Hamer have all linked up with Edwards’ squad so far, but more new additions are still needed.

With that in mind, here are five Premier League youngsters Watford should look to sign on loan this month…

Leo Hjelde – Leeds United

The Hornets are in need of a left-footed centre-back this summer, and Hjelde could be a smart option.

He would slot right into Edwards’ back three and in the event of a move to a back four, he can play at left-back as well. The 18-year-old Norwegian is destined for a bright future and a stint in the Championship with a side like Watford could be great for his development considering how well-versed Edwards is in working with youngsters.

Mateusz Bogusz – Leeds United

Another Leeds United talent that should be drawing Championship interest is young Polish midfielder Bogusz.

The creative talent could inject some much-needed attacking threat from the middle of the park. He is fresh off the back of an impressive stint in Spain with UD Ibiza and a second-tier stay could give him the chance to prove himself in English football after his spell in LaLiag2.

Tim Iroegbunam – Aston Villa

Iroegbunam is an athletic, versatile and well-rounded young midfielder and would offer something very different to the likes of Tom Cleverley, Dan Gosling and Edo Kayembe.

He broke into Steven Gerrard’s first-team plans last season but after some new arrivals at Villa Park, it could be best for him to pick up game time in the Championship. His youthful exuberance could make him a valuable part of Watford’s squad.

Cole Palmer – Manchester City

Similarly to Bogusz, Palmer would bring some serious creativity to Edwards’ ranks.

He can operate either as an attacking midfielder or on the right-hand side and given his high-level football education in the Manchester City academy, could be a huge asset. Palmer is just on the fringes of Pep Guradiola’s first-team at the moment but a stint in the Championship could prove exactly why he’s one of the league’s most highly-touted talents.

Luke Mbete – Manchester City

As said before, a left-sided centre-back is a must for Watford. Mbete would be a solid option to fill that gap, possession composure beyond his years after learning his trade in City’s academy.

At 18, he’s still a very raw talent, but with the experienced options currently on the books at Vicarage Road, Mbete could really benefit from a stint with Watford. He’s another definitely worth looking at before the window comes to a close.