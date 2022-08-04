Five PL youngsters Millwall should sign on loan this month including Liverpool starlet

Millwall got their Championship campaign off to a flying start last weekend, securing a 2-0 win over Stoke City at The Den.

Millwall saw loan recruit Charlie Cresswell score both goals against the Potters, making for a promising start to his time at The Den.

He’s one of five new additions in South London. Benik Afobe, George Honeyman, Zian Flemming and Jamie Shackleton have also signed up for the new campaign. However, more new additions are needed before the window slams shut on September 1st.

Here, we look at five Premier League youngsters Millwall should look to sign this month…

James Norris – Liverpool

19-year-old Norris only has two first-team appearances to his name. However, his record at youth level is strong.

He has been a pretty frequent scorer for Liverpool’s U18s and U23s while featuring as either a left-back or a left wing-back – an area Millwall really need to bolster. Norris can also play as a central midfielder, providing some versatility that could be of great value to Rowett over the course of the season.

Josh Wilson-Esbrand – Manchester City

Wilson-Esbrand is one of many Manchester City talents on the fringes of City’s senior side. However, amid speculation over a new addition at left-back, it could be beneficial for academy graduate Wilson-Esbrand to head out on loan.

He’s another who operates either as a left-back or a left wing-back and with a solid youth career and football education behind him, he could be strong competition for Scott Malone on the left.

Harvey Vale – Chelsea

Versatile forward Vale could be another worthwhile loan addition for the Lions.

The 18-year-old can operate as an attacking midfielder, out on the left or slightly deeper as a central midfielder. He has five first-team appearances to Chelsea to his name and he would provide something different to what Rowett already has on board at The Den.

Alex Mighten – Nottingham Forest

Mighten is another who presents something different. The Nottingham Forest starlet possesses raw pace to cause problems for any defence but after Steve Cooper’s side won promotion, game time may be limited in the Premier League.

He has Championship experience under his belt and although he may not fit into a system with wing-backs, his speed and dribbling could make him a real nuisance on the left late on in tight games.

Halil Dervisoglu – Brentford

Dervisoglu is another talented attacker with a solid amount of senior experience that could find minutes limited next season.

He has been prolific with Sparta Rotterdam before and scored eight goals for Galatasaray last season. The Turkish forward would be solid competition for Benik Afobe and Tom Bradshaw and a move for someone like him could free Isaac Olaofe to pick up more experience out on loan before coming into Rowett’s side.