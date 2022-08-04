Dujon Sterling latest: QPR’s pursuit of Chelsea man could intensify as alternative option nears overseas move

Chelsea’s Dujon Sterling has been closely linked with a loan move to QPR over the past couple of weeks.

Sterling, 22, looks set for his fourth loan move away from Chelsea, but it looks to be a local one with a move to QPR being widely reported.

The right-back spent last season on loan with Blackpool where he featured 24 times in the Championship. Meanwhile, QPR boss Michael Beale wants to bring in a right-back with Osman Kakay his only option in that position.

So what’s the latest on QPR’s pursuit of Sterling?

The latest…

A report from West London Sport yesterday revealed that QPR are set to abandon their pursuit of Millwall’s Dan McNamara, and instead pursue a deal for Sterling who had been linked last month.

Beale knows Sterling from his time working at Chelsea and West London Sport’s report said that the R’s would seek a loan deal with a view to making the move permanent.

Interestingly, at the end of their report it was mentioned that Nathan Byrne was being considered by the QPR recruitment team and just this morning, it’s been revealed that Byrne is closing in on a move to MLS side Charlotte FC.

That then will surely put more emphasis on Sterling and for QPR, it would be a really keen signing – QPR need a right-back and the addition of a player with Sterling’s capabilities would make for a really decent back-line, with ex-Chelsea man Jake Clarke-Salter and Kenneth Paal having been added to the R’s defensive ranks this summer.

QPR return to Championship action at home to Middlesbrough this weekend.