Derby County signing reveals Everton boss Frank Lampard’s role in the move

New Derby County loan signing Lewis Dobbin has revealed ex-Rams boss Frank Lampard played a big part in his move from Everton this summer.

Dobbin, 19, has just signed for Derby County on loan for the 2022/23 season.

The versatile attacker spent last season playing for Everton’s U23 side in the Premier League 2 where he scored six and assisted two in 18 league appearances.

The teenage prospect can play across the front-line making him a handy player to have during a long-winded season. Liam Rosenior’s side will reap the benefits of that this year after Dobbin put pen to paper on a season-long loan deal.

Former Derby County manager Lampard is now at the helm of Dobbin’s parent club and Dobbin has revealed Lampard played a big role in him deciding to move to League One this summer.

Speaking to RamsTV following his arrival, he said:

“I have had interest in me for a couple of weeks now and it’s finally over the line. I’m happy to be here.

“The team that Derby played last year, and the way they fought, makes me want to get out there on the pitch and show everyone what I can do as well.

“I was in his (Lampard’s) office a couple of times and he told me what a great club Derby County is and how I would benefit coming here. He was really happy for me to be here and encouraged me a lot.”

It sounds as if the former Derby County boss has done them a huge favour here and there’s no doubt the signing of Dobbin is an impressive coup.

The path to success…

Under Wayne Rooney last season the Rams showed a firm mentality to never give up regardless of the odds or circumstances surrounding the club. This appears to have led to a great atmosphere despite their relegation last season and their summer window so far has been nothing short of proactive.

The Rams are in the process of building a squad that, on paper, should be more than good enough to achieve promotion from the third-tier.

Lampard guided Derby County to a Championship play-off final in his only season at the helm of the club, but it appears a soft spot is still intact and this relationship with Everton can only help the Rams moving forward.

Dobbin is a brilliant addition and he could make his debut this weekend against Charlton Athletic as Rosenior looks to make it back-to-back wins to begin the 2022/23 campaign.