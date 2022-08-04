‘Could swing the game in their favour’ – Norwich City v Wigan Athletic prediction: The72

Norwich City welcome Wigan Athletic to Carrow Road this weekend in their first home game of the new campaign.

The Canaries started the 2022/23 Championship season with a disappointing defeat against Cardiff City, whilst the Tics were able to take a point away from their goalless draw with Preston North End.

Dean Smith’s side will be gunning for promotion this season following their Premier League relegation and on the other end of the spectrum, Leam Richardson’s squad will be hoping for a comfortable first year back in the Championship from League One.

Norwich City have had a decent transfer window so far and their squad is more than capable of challenging in what looks like a competitive Championship table. Wigan Athletic are trusting a lot of their squad of last year to provide the goods again, but it remains to be seen whether their momentum from last year will be enough to guide them to safety.

Ahead of the early clash on Saturday, a handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Norwich City never quite got going against Cardiff City. The suspension to Grant Hanley will be a blow, but it’s not one that I imagine will change the course of this weekend’s game.

“Wigan Athletic were impressive last time out, their hard-fought draw got them off the board to start the season and their squad certainly has the potential to succeed. However, I can see the Canaries making a statement and I think their squad’s quality will be too much for the Tics.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 2-0 Wigan Athletic

Luke Phelps

“Dean Smith will be desperate for a win this weekend after their opening day disappointment v Cardiff City. They welcome a Wigan Athletic side who, despite not having a busy summer, should not be underestimated, but I still think Norwich will have far too much for them this weekend.

“Norwich City should have enough attacking quality to get past the Latics this weekend but if Wigan can snatch an early goal, it’ll surely put a huge dent in Norwich’s confidence, and it could swing the game in their favour. It’s a long shot though.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 2-0 Wigan Athletic