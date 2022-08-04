Callum Robinson latest: Preston North End not giving up on West Brom man despite recent injury revelation

West Brom’s Callum Robinson has been closely linked with a return to Preston North End this summer.

Robinson, 27, put in a decent season for West Brom last time round, playing 43 times in the Championship, scoring seven and assisting nine.

But the Irishman looked to have fallen out of favour going into this summer and it led to him being linked with a return to Deepdale, after his 2019 exit from the club.

There’s been some back and forth between Steve Bruce and Ryan Lowe regarding Robinson, but what’s the latest on this saga?

The latest…

The latest is that Robinson has picked up an injury. He didn’t feature in West Brom’s final three pre-season friendlies and wasn’t in the side that drew with Middlesbrough on the opening day of the season last week.

Bruce said of Robinson’s injury:

“He took a knock against Northampton [in pre-season] and he’s still a while off. It’s nothing serious, he’s been scanned, but it’s obviously enough to keep him out for a couple of weeks.”

Those comments came from Bruce earlier this week, so we can expect Robinson to be sidelined until later this month at the least.

And a day after those comments emerged, LancsLive’s George Hodgson provided an update on Preston North End’s interest in Robinson.

He writes that Lowe wants to bring in another attacker this summer and that Robinson ‘is the clear name in the frame’.

Hodgson goes on to write that Preston are ‘holding out for a deal that suits them’ and that the Lilywhites ‘have not left the table’ with regards to their interest in the Baggies man.

Furthermore, Preston’s interest in Robinson might have grown after the recent revelation that Cameron Archer will be staying at Aston Villa this season.

So Preston have retained an interest in Robinson and it looks like Lowe’s side have enough interest to be willing to revisit this particular move later on in the transfer window.

But if a similar deal crops up before Robinson is back from injury, then expect Preston to not waste their time, and bolster their side at the first appropriate oppurtunity.

Teams can’t play the waiting game when it comes to transfers – Preston clearly want Robinson but his injury has put a hold on proceedings for now, and has potentially given West Brom more time to weigh up the attacker’s future.