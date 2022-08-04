Burnley team news ahead of Luton Town clash: Question marks over attacker but summer signing could make first start

Burnley welcome Luton Town in their first home game of the Vincent Kompany era this weekend.

Kompany saw his Burnley side claim an impressive 1-0 win away at Huddersfield Town last week.

Ian Maatsen scored the goal that gave Kompany the perfect start to life as Clarets boss, but this weekend they welcome a Luton Town side who secured a surprise play-off spot last season.

The Hatters drew v Birmingham City in their opening fixture last weekend and they’ll be right up for the challenge at Turf Moor, as they eye another top-six finish.

Here we look at all the latest Burnley team news…

Burnley team news

Burnley have a few ongoing injury concerns right now, with Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) and Ashley Westwood (ankle) two longer-term injuries for Burnley.

Jay Rodriguez meanwhile missed the Huddersfield Town game through injury, and it’s not been reported whether or not he’s in contention to feature this weekend.

Kevin Long also remains sidelined with an unknown injury.

Elsewhere, expect Maxwel Cornet to remain out of the squad as he seemingly nears a move to West Ham.

How much – if at all – Kompany will change the side that beat Huddersfield remains to be seen. He has plenty of squad depth though so if changes are required, the Belgian certainly has options.

Youngster Dara Costelloe came into the starting line up last time out in place of Rodriguez and he put in a decent shift, so he could keep his starting spot, and we could yet see a first start for marquee signing Scott Twine who came off the bench v Huddersfield Town and almost scored a debut free-kick.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.