Burnley expected to complete next summer signing today

Burnley are expected to confirm the signing of Manuel Benson today after a successful medical at Turf Moor, as per LancsLive.

Benson, 25, spent last season playing for Royal Antwerp in Belgium’s top tier.

The versatile attacker scored five and assisted five in 28 league appearances throughout the 2021/22 season.

The former Belgian U21 international has spent the vast majority of his career playing in his home country but it seems that is about to change. Vincent Kompany has had his eyes on Benson for some time and after a medical yesterday, confirmation of the signing is expected today.

Kompany has never managed Benson, but he has come up against him a few times and Benson appears to be the latest signing Kompany is making from his native nation.

The deal for Benson is reportedly setting the Clarets back €5million as they continue to strengthen this summer.

A new-look Burnley…

Rightly or wrongly, Burnley have developed a reputation in time gone by for being a route one team who don’t necessarily pride themselves on attractive football or individual quality, but that now seems to be changing.

The former Manchester City captain has overhauled the squad and their first win of the season against Huddersfield Town was a great watch. The Burnley squad look vibrant and energetic and his could certainly aid their chances of success this season as they seek immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

Benson would only add more quality and depth to Burnley’s attack. The forward has many more years to grow and develop and he could make a very shrewd Maxwel Cornet replacement should he depart before deadline day.

Burnley have their first home game of the season this weekend, welcoming Luton Town to Turf Moor and if the Benson deal is completed by then, it’ll be intriguing to see if he plays any role in the game on Saturday.