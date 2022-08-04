Bristol City team news ahead of Sunderland clash: Key man could be back in contention, Semenyo latest + more

Bristol City host newly-promoted Sunderland in the Championship this weekend.

The Robins will undoubtedly be looking for a more positive result after losing 2-1 to Hull City last Saturday, with the Tigers’ new signing Jean Michael Seri scoring at the death to ensure that Bristol City returned home without any points.

Nigel Pearson has bolstered the squad this summer with a number of talented players that add some much-needed attacking flair that they lacked at times last season.

It will potentially be an unpredictable campaign for the Robins who will surely be aiming to pick up three points against the Black Cats to get themselves on the right track.

Here we look at all the latest Bristol City team news ahead of this weekend…

Bristol City team news

The Robins could be set to have some positive news with centre-back Tomas Kalas reportedly closing in on first-team football after spending five months on the sidelines with a groin injury.

The Czech Republic international took part in a training session on Tuesday with Pearson highlighting that the next few days are crucial for whether Kalas will be involved on Saturday.

Other injured stars Antoine Semenyo and Ayman Benarous were seen at Ashton Gate this week, taking part in light training to hopefully move closer to full fitness.

The duo still look unlikely to be named in the squad anytime soon, with Semenyo recovering from a shin issue and Benarous still set to be out until the end of the year with an ACL injury.

New signing Stefan Bajic has started training with the first-team after the shot-stopper suffered a wrist injury last season.

Zak Vyner who played last week against Hull City was absent from training on Tuesday, with question marks potentially surrounding his availability for this weekend’s clash.

This weekend’s fixture could be an interesting one between two sides undoubtedly aiming to pick up their first three points of the season.

The Black Cats have a number of talented young players at their disposal with Pearson hoping his new signings can make the difference in front of a home crowd at Ashton Gate.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.