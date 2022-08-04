Blackburn Rovers team news ahead of Swansea City clash: Defender ruled out, latest on Szmodics and Morton

Blackburn Rovers travel to Swansea City in the Championship this weekend.

Blackburn Rovers will look to build on their opening day win v QPR when they head to Wales this weekend, to face a Swansea City side who drew with Rotherham United in their opening game of the season.

It’s bound to be a difficult encounter for both sides but Rovers will head to the Swansea.com Stadium full of confidence after their strong performance v QPR last weekend.

Here we round-up all the latest Blackburn Rovers team news ahead of this weekend…

Blackburn Rovers team news

The big bit of team news coming out of Ewood Park this week is that defender Hayden Carter faces up to a month on the sidelines.

The 22-year-old was left out of the game v QPR with a hamstring injury and a recent report from Lancashire Telegraph has revealed that he could be out until September.

Elsewhere, Blackburn have a clean bill of health, with two new names added to their roster this week in Sammie Szmodics and Tyler Morton.

Szmodics has arrived on a permanent deal from Peterborough United and LancsLive say that he could potentially make his debut v Swansea this weekend.

Morton meanwhile has arrived on loan from Liverpool and it’s said that he could also make his debut for Rovers this weekend, in an exciting boost for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

It’ll be interesting to see whether or not either player features this weekend, or whether one or both of them might come straight into the starting line up.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.