Blackburn Rovers dealt defensive injury blow

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has revealed young defender Sam Barnes has suffered a ‘bad’ cruciate ligament injury.

Blackburn Rovers’ new boss Tomasson took the chance to cast his eyes over some of the club’s promising talents during pre-season.

Young centre-back Barnes was among those in and around the first-team over the summer, while fellow academy prodigies like Adam Wharton and Jake Garrett have also been involved in the club’s preparations for the new campaign.

However, after making a good impression in pre-season, it seems Barnes is set for a lengthy absence.

Speaking ahead of Rovers’ trip to Swansea City this weekend, Tomasson revealed that the 21-year-old defender has suffered a cruciate ligament injury. He praised Barnes’ performances during his pre-season and said he was ‘very close’ to the team, but insists they now need to take care of him in his recovery.

🗣️ JDT continues on Sam Barnes: "It's a blow for every player. As a club we need to take care of him."#Rovers 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) August 4, 2022

It remains to be seen just how long Barnes is out for, but cruciate ligament injuries nearly always lead to significant absences.

Could this impact Rovers’ transfer plans?

Even if Blackburn-born Barnes hadn’t suffered the injury, Blackburn Rovers would have still needed more options at the back.

However, with Tomasson revealing how close the youngster was to making a breakthrough, it only increases the need for another centre-back. Barnes’ absence means they are now down on a potential cover option.

Blackburn Rovers need to bolster their centre-back options and fast. It will be interesting to see if wonderkid Ashley Phillips moves up the ranks amid the blow, but regardless, at least two more central defenders are needed before the window slams shut at the start of next month.