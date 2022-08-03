Wolves leading the race to sign long-term Leeds United target playing in the Championship

Wolves are ‘right at the front of the queue’ to sign Blackburn Rovers’ Ben Brereton Diaz, reports TEAMtalk.

After a summer of speculation, it seems like there might be an out and out front-runner in the race to sign Blackburn Rovers and Chile star Brereton Diaz.

He’s been mentioned alongside a host of clubs including long-term suitors Leeds United and West Ham, with Wolves’ interest having been reported earlier on in the summer too.

Now though, TEAMtalk say that Bruno Lage’s side are leading the race to sign the £20million-rated striker, who is now in the final year of his contract at Ewood Park.

TEAMtalk say that Wolves are ‘ready to act’ on this £20million price tag.

At one point this summer, it looked like Leeds United were leading the race to sign Brereton Diaz – reports coming out of Chile revealed that both the Whites and West Ham had enquired about the striker, but for the Hammers, Brereton Diaz only ever seemed like a back-up option.

The best bet for Blackburn Rovers…

Selling Brereton Diaz this summer always looked like the best outcome for Blackburn. Not only will it see them avoid losing their star man for free next summer, but it could also give new manager Jon Dahl Tomasson some spending money for the remainder of the window.

That’s providing that a deal goes through soon though, and that the deal matches Blackburn’s valuation of the player. The Lancashire club might yet be forced into selling for a more cut-price fee, but it’s still a fee for a player in the final year of his contract.

Blackburn Rovers travel to Swansea City this weekend.