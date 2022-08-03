Swansea City still keen on Leeds United man, report reveals

Swansea remain hopeful of signing Leeds United youngster Cody Drameh despite multiple setbacks, as per Planet Swans.

Drameh, 20, spent last season featuring briefly for Leeds United in the Premier League before having a loan spell in the Championship.

The young full-back spent part of the 2021/22 season on loan with Swansea City’s rivals Cardiff City where he made 22 league appearances and assisted three times throughout.

The London-born defender signed at Elland Road from Fulham back in 2020 when he was 18-year-old and he immediately made an impact in Leeds United’s academy.

Drameh has also earned himself a spot in England’s U20 squad and his performances have drummed up interest once again from Wales.

Swansea City have been interested in the youngster this summer however, a recent Wales Online report stated that Swansea City wanted to loan Drameh and Leeds United would only let him leave on a permanent deal.

Alongside this, LeedsLive reported that Drameh was set to stay with Leeds United this season to fight for a spot in their senior squad.

Swansea City aren’t letting this put them off and Planet Swans are reporting that they remain hopeful of a deal and that the Swans haven’t given up on this potential signing just yet.

How much is too much?

It’s good that Swansea City are being persistent with this deal, but there must be a point where they turn their attention elsewhere. The summer deadline is in less than a month and if Swansea City want a fullback reinforcement then they must be prepared in case the Drameh saga dwindles out.

Russell Martin will be expecting an improvement on the Swans’ standings come the end of this season following their 15th place finish last time out.

Martin is an exciting young coach and if given the right squad there is no doubt he could easily push Swansea City up into the top half of the league.

Drameh would be a good addition to the Swans, but there are other options out there and fans can only hope their recruitment staff aren’t putting all of their eggs in one basket this month.

Swansea City will be looking to win their first game of the season this weekend at home against Blackburn Rovers.