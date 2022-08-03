Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass reveals why he didn’t seek a new contract this summer

Speaking to YorkshireLive, Josh Windass has revealed he didn’t seek a new Sheffield Wednesday contract this summer for a specific reason.

Windass, 28, spent most of last season sidelined, hampering Darren Moore’s chances of success.

In the 11 league games he did feature in, Windass scored four and assisted two.

The attacking midfielder is a spectacular talent, showcasing his ability across both the Championship and League One in England and the Premiership in Scotland. In his last second-tier outing, Windass managed 15 goal contributions and despite his injury worries last season he was subject to interest this summer.

“I said to my agent in the summer when the interest was happening, ‘Don’t even go in ask for a contract’. Despite the interest.

“I didn’t play last year. The club haven’t offered me a new contract, but even if they were going to I don’t feel like I’m in a position at the minute where I deserve a new contract or a better deal at this club.

“I know the level I’m capable of playing at and I’ll be doing my best to get the team out of this division this season.

“That’s the aim of every player and I’m no different.”

This is a hugely humble statement to make and Sheffield Wednesday fans can take confidence that a player like Windass appears so committed to achieving success with the Owls.

Only one expectation

Sheffield Wednesday are one of the favourites for promotion this season. It’s important Windass and his teammates embrace these expectations as opposed to letting them crumble the squad’s quality.

Wednesday have been in this position before and they know what it takes to get promoted, but in a competitive League One season, anything can happen.

Windass’ contract expires next year, but the same YorkshireLive report states Sheffield Wednesday have the option of extending Windass’ contract another 12-months so there shouldn’t be any risk of him leaving on a free next summer.

The former Rangers man clearly has high standards for both himself and his teammates, and it’ll be interesting to see if they can live with the pressure put on them by fans this year.

The Owls will be hoping to earn their first three points of the season this weekend against MK Dons this Saturday.