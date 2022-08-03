Report provides major update on West Ham’s pursuit of Burnley man Cornet

West Ham United are reportedly close to agreeing a deal for Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet, as per The Guardian.

Cornet, 25, spent last season making his Premier League debut for the Clarets.

In 26 league appearances, Cornet scored nine and assisted one but despite a promising first year, Burnley were relegated to the Championship.

As a result of this relegation, Cornet’s contract became subject to a relegation release clause of around £17.5million, which has triggered the interest of several Premier League sides.

Whilst losing Cornet would be a big blow, they would be making a steady profit after signing the Ivory Coast international for £12.9million.

Now though, according to The Guardian, the latest in this saga is that West Ham United are close to agreeing a deal, but they want to pay less than the release clause demands.

The report also states this negotiating may leave the Hammers subject to another side hijacking their bid and winning the race for Cornet.

Everton, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest all reportedly remain in the hunt for Cornet, but the Hammers remain in pole position, for now it seems.

Well prepared…

Vincent Kompany’s side are one of the favourites to earn an immediate promotion back to the Premier League this season.

Burnley enjoyed a comfortable win on the opening day against Huddersfield Town, but there is no doubt losing Cornet would be a big blow.

The Clarets have had a progressive transfer window so far and they’ve strengthened with youth and quality across the board, and if Cornet was to depart another reinforcement would surely be needed in the attacking positions.

Burnley are linked with a move for Manuel Benson from Royal Antwerp and a medical is expected today. This could be a classic case of ‘one out, one in’ but it should be settling for Burnley supporters to know their club is on top of the current situation.

Kompany will have the chance to make it back-to-back wins this weekend against Luton Town in their first game at Turf Moor of the season.